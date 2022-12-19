National Bank sees no signs of a recession in Belgium, but repeats concern about “untenable” public finances

During the presentation of its autumn projections the National Bank said that it believed that this would not be the case here in Belgium. However, the bank’s Governor Pierre Wunsch (photo above) reiterated concerns about the state of Belgium’s public finances.

During the past year the Belgian economy has shown itself to be more robust than had been expected. This is particularly true when it comes to consumption by the country’s households.

During the third quarter of 2022 there was modest economic growth. However, negative growth is a distinct possibility during the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, this is not yet a certainty. The National Bank of Belgium expects the fourth quarter of 2022 to be the low point of the economic downturn. The bank expects the economy to pick up again next spring. Next year economic growth is expected to be 0.6%.