Three-year-old boy dies in road accident in Zottegem
A toddler that sustained life-threatening injuries in a road accident in the village of Velzeke, near Zottegem, East Flanders on Sunday evening has since died of his injuries in hospital. The 3-year-old had just got off a bus and was crossing the road with his mother when they were hit by a car.
The little boy was resuscitated at the scene and was taken in a life-threatening condition to Ghent University Hospital. He has since died of his injuries. The boy’s mother is still in hospital.
The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have appointed a road traffic accident investigation expert to examine the cause of the accident. The slippery conditions on Sunday evening are cited as a likely cause.