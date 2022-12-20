Dead fox immortalises winter’s toll

Approaching the marina he spotted a dead fox floating on the canal’s surface. “It could probably only find water in the canal due to the freeze, fell into the water and didn’t manage to get out” says Robby.

A concrete wall forms the bank of the Nete Canal and rises some 30 cm above the water level. Even though it was an immensely sad sight Robby decided to photograph this image with a nigh magical atmosphere. “Nature too is claiming its victims in these bitterly cold days” are the words he entrusted to social media.

Robby would have preferred to rescue the animal. He looked to see if there was any sign of life and would have tried to help the fox out of the water with a branch, but it was too late.