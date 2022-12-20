Flemings cut down on gas and electricity consumption despite the cold

The figures are based on digital meters that allow a remote detailed and reading of consumption. “It’s an anonymous analysis” explains Fluvius that notes one in three Flemish households now have a digital meter.

The analysis covers the first eleven months of the year and compared with last year shows lower consumption every month. Energy prices started to rise at the end of 2021 when economic activity picked up following the pandemic. They soared following Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine, when several countries put extra pressure on demand as they rushed to find alternative sources of supplies.

In the analysis differing weather conditions have been cancelled out allowing a good comparison of similar periods. The analysis doesn’t show how people are cutting down on energy. Lowering the thermostat setting is a popular option. Some people are no longer heating all their rooms while consumers with reserves are investing in better home insulation and new gas appliances that are more efficient.

The analysis doesn’t contain data with regard to the recent cold snap, but a comparison of days with freezing temperatures this December and in January and February 2021 show a cut in consumption.

An 11.5% cut in electricity consumption among households without solar panels was recorded. It’s thought many people will have replaced old energy inefficient bulbs, have lowered the thermostat setting on electric boilers and have replaced antiquated appliances.

Households with solar panels saved even more: 13.5%. Fluvius believes this is because such households often possess more appliances that use more electricity like heat pumps and e-cars.