Clamp down on drug mules at Brussels Airport (VIDEO)

More and more drugs entering the country via Brussels Airport are being hidden on or in the body new figures show. The Belgian government is now releasing 880,000 euros to pay for better scanning. More and more synthetic drugs are also being produced in Belgium. Customs are worried about fentanyl. The customs’ Kristian Vanderwaeren says he fears fentanyl is the cocaine of the future: “We discovered ten grams this year. It starts with a drop before it rains!”