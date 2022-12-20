No flu jab? “We will pay the price in January”

A&Es across northern Belgium came under pressure last weekend. Slippery conditions meant a plethora of broken bones, while for weeks now doctors are seeing large numbers of patients with respiratory infections.

“It was exceptionally busy at the A&E at ZNA in Antwerp last weekend: black ice, corona, RSV and the flu meant the department was inundated” says Dr Stoobants.

Hospitals have been doing overtime for weeks now. “Usually we see 125 people a day. Nowadays 160 patients a day is no exception” notes Dr Stoobants. “Yesterday we saw 75 children, mostly suffering from infections of the upper respiratory tracts”.

Most of the children are suffering from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Dr Stoobants warns that usually influenza viruses only put patients in hospital in January but the full impact of such viruses is already noticeable.

“I’m worried flu vaccination levels are so low among care workers and the population at large. We will pay the price in January” says Dr Stoobants.

“It’s not too late to get your jab! If you are vulnerable or are a care worker then I’d get the jab before New Year’s for sure.”

“A&E patients are already facing longer waiting times than usual Everybody thinks their issue is the most important one. It’s triggering a lot of frustration in the waiting room!”