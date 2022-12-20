Police protest triggers traffic chaos in downtown Brussels (VIDEO)

Four police unions asked members to gather at the Central Station this morning with a view to a march to the Wetstraat, the seat of the Belgian government. Trade unionists suggest between 300 and 400 officers took part.

The Belgian government stands accused of going back on an agreement to award police officers a pay rise.

“Police officers were promised a wage increase. There were negotiations. The interior minister signed an agreement. The government is now going back on this agreement’ says trade unionist Carlo Medo.

Trade unionists claim the government also wants to axe early retirement provisions. Their grievances also include a complaint about a lack of respect for officers.

“All we want to do is sit down and negotiate. We have been fobbed off”.

Further protests are planned. Earlier the police unions declared a “Month Without Fines” encouraging members not to issue traffic fines for minor violations for an entire month.