“2022 hottest year in Belgium since records began”

If the weather forecast is to be relied on, average temperature this year is set to land at 16.2°C. It’s the highest figure recorded since these readings were first compiled in 1892.

All ten hottest years since records began occurred after 2005. Only one heatwave was recorded last summer, from 19 to 26 August with an average temperature of 30.2°C. A high of 38.1°C was recorded on 19 July making it the second hottest day on record. In August highs in excess of 20°C were recorded each day – another first.

The summer of 2022 was also exceptionally dry. July and August 2022 signalled the driest summer holidays since records began. March and April were also particularly dry with only June being a wet month.

Worldwide temperatures have now increased between 1.1°C and 1.2°C compared to the period 1850-1899. In Belgium though the increase is already 2.7°C. This is because land temperatures are rising more quickly and the sea is serving as a buffer.