Brussels plans stricter norms for low emission zone

Brussels introduced stricter rules on 1 January. Diesel cars with a Euronorm of 4 or lower are no longer allowed into the zone. Petrol cars with Euronorm 1 or lower are banned too. Till the end of June drivers with diesel vehicles with Euronorm 4 were issued with a warning instead of a fine. During the first six months of the year over 63,000 warnings were issued.

Most of the drivers fined were travelling in a Euronorm 4 vehicle with a diesel engine. Drivers can only be fined once a quarter.

Under certain conditions drivers can request a dispensation allowing them to drive in the LEZ with a more polluting vehicle. This applies automatically to Oldtimers with an O numberplate. 4,000 dispensations were requested but only 2,500 were awarded.

Stricter rules are being introduced on 1 January 2025 when petrol cars with Euronorm 2 and diesel vehicles with Euronorm 5 will be banned.