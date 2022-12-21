Crown princess Elisabeth on VRT Warmathon (VIDEO)
It’s the Warmest Week, the VRT fundraiser under which countless activities are staged to raise cash for good causes. One such activity is the Warmathon run. Warmathons are being organised across northern Belgium. VRT CEO Frederik Delaplace welcomed Crown princess Elisabeth and her brother, Prince Emmanuel, at the start of the Warmathon in the Belgian and Flemish capital.
The young royals are following in the footsteps of Filip, King of Belgians, who ran the first Warmathon in 2016!
Loading video player ...