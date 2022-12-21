Murder investigation launched as youngster dies from stabbing

The incident happened on the Wapenstilstandlaan around 7:30. Wouter Bruyns of Antwerp police takes up the story: “Witnesses say youngsters were pursuing the boy. An altercation turned into a fight and the 16-year-old sustained serious injuries. He was stabbed several times. Emergency services rushed him to hospital but the youngsters later died of his injuries”.

Police are trying to track down the boy’s attackers. A murder investigation is now underway. A forensic team has examined the scene and local and federal police are attempting to establish what exactly happened.

There is speculation the murder may be linked to a settling of accounts among rappers' gangs.

