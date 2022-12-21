Train crashes into truck on level crossing (VIDEO)

In Ardooie (West Flanders) a train cashed into a truck that had broken down on a level crossing. Four passengers sustained light injuries. Rail track operator Infrabel says that in such instances a first priority is to get to safety. Then contact the emergency services informing them of the number of the level crossing. This is clearly indicated at the crossing. In this way Infrabel can alert approaching trains to the obstacle. This morning repair work started but it will take all week before services between Deinze and Lichtervelde can be restored.