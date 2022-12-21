Vaccination mooted as bird flu becomes endemic

Across the continent of Europe 37 countries are affected. 50 million birds have been slaughtered. Prof Gunther Anthonissen of Ghent University explains bird flu is a major threat to birds killing up to 100% of infected animals.

In Belgium the situation isn’t as bad as in the Netherlands, the UK or France.

“The Netherlands boasts more waterways than Belgium and it’s waterbirds that are the most important spreaders of the virus. They can carry the virus and transmit it. The most important sources of infection are along the routes followed by migratory birds” says Prof Anthonissen.

“Today even non-migratory birds are vulnerable to the virus”.

The virus used to cause only minor breathing problems but mutated when it transferred to poultry becoming more deadly. Infected poultry also no longer lay eggs with egg production falling off a cliff.

Until now the slaughter of poultry was seen as a method of combatting the disease, but now it’s become endemic the World Organisation for Animal Health is examining vaccination as a more appropriate response.

Prof Anthonissen warns that this isn’t an easy approach because bird flu is an influenza virus like human flu. It mutates and annual vaccination is required.

“Vaccination also means a country is deemed to be a bird flu positive country. This is because it’s hard to distinguish between infected and vaccinated birds. Positive status means you can no longer export birds and that’s why Belgium isn’t yet following this course”.

Bird flu shouldn’t pose a threat to humans. It can jump the species barrier, but it’s mainly people who work intensively with birds like on poultry farms that can pick up the virus.