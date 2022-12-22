“Eight-hour waiting times at Antwerp A&Es”

A&Es at GZA Hospitals in the northern port city are being inundated with patients. Waiting times of eight hours are no longer an exception for non-urgent care.

“At A&Es we are noticing a large group of patients who don’t really belong there! They belong at first line medical care services. Patients who are having to wait days for a GP appointment are turning to us” says GZA’s Jan Christiaen.

Pressure on hospitals is growing. “The number of Covid patients is rising. There’s a peak of RSV infections among children and flu infections are waiting in the wings” says Jan Christiaen.

Hospitals are also battling staff shortages.

Last night’s meeting with Governor Berx involved all the province’s hospitals. “A decision was taken to return to the close collaboration staged during the pandemic. Hospitals will map out where beds are free. A&Es that can’t process any more patients will be able to notify the public. Extra efforts will be made to ensure only patients from care homes who really require hospital treatment end up there”.