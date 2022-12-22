Olivia and Noah remain Flanders’ most popular

340 Olivias were born in Flanders in 2022. Nora and Mila were the second most popular girls’ names.

400 boys received the given name Noah in Flanders during the past year. Arthur was the second most popular name followed by Liam.

In 2021, for the first time in two decades, the number of Flemish newborns increased to 66,560. This year fewer than 65,000 babies will be born in Flanders. In Antwerp, East Flanders and Flemish Brabant births are down 3% on the year. In West Flanders births were 1.5% lower, while the birth rate remained unchanged in Limburg.

The era of the corona baby was clearly short-lived.