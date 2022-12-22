Woman survives strangulation attempt by stranger

This bizarre incident occurred in Waasmunster in East Flanders at the end of November. A 29-year-old woman was making her way home after work on a moped. On an unlit stretch of road a stranger stopped her.

“He pulled her off her moped and she landed in a ditch. He then proceeded in his attempt to strangle her” explains local police officer Hans Malfliet.

Alert passers-by noticed the moped by the roadside and stopped to assist. It was then that the unidentified attacker halted his attempt and fled the scene on a bike.

Local police are examining all available CCTV pictures. Mobile phones present in the area at the time are being identified, but so far, no suspects have been tracked down.

Similar attacks occurred in Stekene and Sint-Niklaas (also in East Flanders) last year. Police are investigating whether there is a link.