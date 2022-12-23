Coronavirus figures continue to rise, almost 2,000 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals

Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being admitted to the country’s hospitals is at its highest level in almost 5 months. During the week from 16 to 22 December an average of 130 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This figures that only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19 is 19% up on the previous week.

There are currently 1,985 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that includes all patients that have tested positive for coronavirus, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is up 25% on a week ago.

During the past week, an average of 10 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 41% on the average number of COVID-19 deaths during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic in Belgium in February 2020 33,228 people with COVID-19 have died here.