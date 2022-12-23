Former employee of company based at Antwerp Docks given 6-year sentence for aiding and abetting a drug trafficker

A judge at the Criminal Court in Antwerp has sentenced a woman to 6 year’s imprisonment for aiding and abetting a drug dealer. She was a clerk at a company based at the port of Antwerp and sought information on containers that were at the port and passed on the information to the drug trafficker.

The information provided included serial numbers of containers, pin codes to gain access to them, the numbers of seals, arrival times and the destinations of the cargos contained inside the containers. The woman also advised the drug trafficker as to which containers could be best used for to store his illegal cargos of drugs.

The offences date from the period between June 2020 and February 2021. They came to light during the ongoing investigation into criminal activity by users of the Sky ECC encrypted communication system.