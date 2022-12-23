Former employee of company based at Antwerp Docks given 6-year sentence for aiding and abetting a drug trafficker
A court in Antwerp has sentenced a 30 year-old woman to 6 years imprisonment for having aided and abetted a drug trafficker. The woman worked as a clerk at a company based in the port of Antwerp. She provided the drug trafficker with information on shipping containers. The 27-year-old drug trafficker she gave the information to was sentenced to 9 years in jail. The case came to light during the investigation into the encrypted cell phone communications system Sky ECC.
A judge at the Criminal Court in Antwerp has sentenced a woman to 6 year’s imprisonment for aiding and abetting a drug dealer. She was a clerk at a company based at the port of Antwerp and sought information on containers that were at the port and passed on the information to the drug trafficker.
The information provided included serial numbers of containers, pin codes to gain access to them, the numbers of seals, arrival times and the destinations of the cargos contained inside the containers. The woman also advised the drug trafficker as to which containers could be best used for to store his illegal cargos of drugs.
The offences date from the period between June 2020 and February 2021. They came to light during the ongoing investigation into criminal activity by users of the Sky ECC encrypted communication system.
3,109 kilos of cocaine
A total of 3,109kg of cocaine was discovered in 5 containers. The drugs were confiscated in Rotterdam, London, Kapellen (Antwerp Province), Beveren (East Flanders) and in the Domincan Republic. No drugs were found in 4 other containers that were searched. However, irregularities were found by the detectives that searched them and the Public Prosecutor says that here the trafficker had succeeded in removing the drugs before the searches were carried out.
The drug trafficker was sentenced to 9 years’ imprisonment and fined 40,000 euro. A total of 1,150,000 euro that the man had earned through the sale of drugs was confiscated. 150,000 euro in ill-gotten gains earned by the woman was also confiscated by the court.