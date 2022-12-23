Inflation falls to slighly and is now 10.4%

Once again, the spiraling cost of energy has served to fuel inflation. During the past year, the price of electricity has gone up by 35.5%. Meanwhile, gas is 73.1% more expensive than it was a year ago. There has also been a sharp increase in the price of food and drink (including alcoholic drinks).

Compared with December 2021 food and drink has risen in price by 14.5%. The price of cooking oil, fish, dairy products, bread and grain products in particular has increased sharply in recent months.

Cooking oil is currently 29% more expensive than it as a year ago, while bread and grain products are 15.9% more expensive. Meat is 12.9% more expensive than it was a year ago. Among the other products that have seen sharp price hikes during the past year include dairy products, airline tickets, heating oil and vegetables.