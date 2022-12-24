Brussels Government OKs revamp for European District

They come in addition to existing plans to renovate the European Parliament, Schuman Circus and the Jubel Park. The government also wants to achieve a diverse mix of activities in the European District and ensure that in addition to offices there are more homes and shops.

The Brussels Government hopes this strategic plan will help to see off competition from other European centres: Strasbourg and Luxembourg City that stand accused of an aggressive approach to their rivalry with Brussels.

“A competitive battle is underway with Luxembourg and especially Strasbourg” explains Damiaan de Jonge, the spokesman for Brussels international and European relations secretary Pascal Smet (Flemish socialist). “At present most European bodies are based in Brussels, apart from the fact that Euro MPs need to travel to Strasbourg once a month”.

For the Brussels economy the presence of European and international institutions is worth 5 billion euros a year and generates 120,000 jobs.

“Brussels has a better hand” says De Jonge. “It must show its worth: a location where people want to work and live, where everybody is cared for”.