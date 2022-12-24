Car-share driver runs down pedestrian, absconds scene

It was on Friday night that the driver of a car-share vehicle ran down a pedestrian on the exit of the Waagnatie car park. The driver fled the scene, but police were soon able to stop him.

Fortunately, the victim hadn’t suffered any serious injuries. One of the vehicle’s lights was damaged when it hit a post.

The driver denied all knowledge of the incident but was clearly driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

The driver had to hand in his licence to police that also contacted the car-share company. An examining magistrate will decide whether the suspect will need to stay in custody.