Expansion of services at regional airports OKed

Last year the government commissioned a cost benefit analysis of Flemish airports. The research looked into the profitability of the airports but also the social impact, including the direct and indirect impact of the airport’s existence on travellers, local businesses and local residents. All this data allowed the mobility and public works department to draw up a long-term vision for the airports valid till 2040.

The document speaks of keeping open the airports and allowing them to develop so that they could possibly survive without government subsidies in the future.

The number of regular flights at Antwerp Airport in Deurne will be expanded. The airport will continue to concentrate on the business traveller. Ostend-Bruges envisages expansion both for freight and passenger numbers. Business travel and training flights are identified as the core business of Kortrijk-Wevelgem.

All these developments remain possible within existing environment licences that will be renewed in 2024.