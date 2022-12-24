Flanders eyes digital deposit system for cans and plastic bottles

The deposit is being introduced to combat waste ending up in the public space. An additional charge or deposit will be added to your bill when you buy a can or plastic bottle – Flanders is suggesting 20 or 25 eurocents. The fee will be returned when you bring back the bottle or can or include it with sorted refuse.

A different deposit may be charged on the basis of the size of the refuse. Initially the system will affect drink cans and plastic bottles of all sizes. In time glass bottles and drink cartons will also be included.

The Flemish government favours a digital system instead of a network of collection points. Smart blue refuse bags should be used. Every can or plastic bottle will need a unique QR code. Blue refuse bags will also possess one. You will need to scan these codes to show you have thrown away your refuse correctly. Only then will your money be returned. A smartphone app will be developed. People without a smartphone will have to rely on a home scanner.

Sales points won’t be obliged to organise collections.

The aim is to get the system up and running by 2025. The opposition argues that the digital system is too complicated and points to the success of traditional deposit systems abroad where waste from cans and bottles ending up in the environment is reduced by up to 50%.

Tests will now be carried out to discover whether a digital system reaches results. The government is also looking at a special cash reward for people who recycle a high percentage of their waste.

Environmental organisations fear that the use of a digital system will delay the introduction of a deposit system. Environmental organisation BBL argues that too much is unclear in order to allow a quick introduction of a digital system. The Flemish government is banking on using the latest technologies, but Recycling Network points to the danger of delay and notes a similar system doesn’t operate anywhere else in the world. Both organisations support the conventional system and are asking the government to develop plans for a traditional “return to retail” system in parallel.