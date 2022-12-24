Record 11% pay rise for a million workers on 1 January

Automatic wage indexations mean an indexation rise for a million private sector workers. The 11% increase is the biggest since the introduction of automatic wage indexation.

Life became more expensive in 2022 as a result of the war in Ukraine and a surge in demand for energy sources that don’t come from Russia. Inflation topped 12.27% in 2022.

Workers in the building sector, in telecom companies, the IT sector, consultancy, publishing and printing, the tourism and travel sectors will all enjoy an 11.08% pay rise.

A half a million workers in the food industry, in food retail, freight transport, hospitality, insurance and real estate are all getting a similar rise.

The 11% pay rise corresponds to the five 2% automatic top-ups awarded to public sector workers in the course of 2022. It’s the first time so many top-ups have been awarded in one single year.