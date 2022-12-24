Support for Ukraine and a wish for peace in Europe and in our hearts

“This violence that claims so many innocent victims touches us deeply. It reminds us of a past that we thought would always remain behind us. Today in Ukraine men and women are fighting a courageous fight for the same ideals. They can continue to count on our support”.

“The energy crisis and high inflation that threatens our prosperity have been added to this tragedy. Every day many fellow citizens wonder if they will be able to pay their electricity, heating and food bills. This uncertainty creates great worries”.

The king also spoke of the climate crisis and the repercussions that are now visible in Belgium: “Belgium witnesses an unprecedented, dry summer following the floods of 2021”.

“All these crises can lead to discouragement and feelings of powerlessness and fear. We must hear these feelings and provide hope to people who have lost it”.

The king said easy answers were not available but insisted Belgium would find answers thanks to its creativity and perseverance. King Filip added that we were fortunate to live in a democratic society and a country that had introduced many support measures for people in need.

The king spoke of the commitment and solidarity he had seen, Belgians who spontaneously provided a home for Ukrainian refugees. The king expressed his gratitude to the people who had provided shelter and helped in the integration of Ukrainian refugees. He also thanked those who helped people in poverty, the ill or those with disabilities.

The king spoke of people taking responsibility and said he was impressed how this was also the case with the young. He noted people had adapted to cut energy consumption and reduce their ecological footprint. He said history showed us that the greatest crises can be vanquished if we do this together.

“The bonds we forge with one another are our greatest wealth. Every deed we perform makes a difference: a friendly gesture, care for the planet. This should give us hope and courage”.

King Filip concluded his address with a wish for peace, in the world, in Europe, in our society and in our hearts”.