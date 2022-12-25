300 Nativities at Nativity exhibition in Diest

The Diest Nativity exhibition displaying Nativities from across the globe is now in its 18th year. Organiser Thérèse Van Boxmeer notes 300 Nativity scenes are on show but insists she could fill another chapel if need be!

It all started when the dean returned from Bethlehem with a Nativity. He possessed several other Nativities and decided to start an exhibition. Today the Nativities hail from the four corners of the globe. “Depending on where they come from, they are quite different” says Thérèse. “Most African Nativities are made from ebony. In many other countries terracotta is used, but we’ve also got a wax Nativity too!”