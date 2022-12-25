Candles for soldiers who fell in the Great War

Nico and Aaron say that in this way they are commemorating the many people who gave their lives for the freedoms we today enjoy. Aaron started the commemoration last year: “This year there are candles at the cemetery in Heestert. I hope to expand the commemoration to other military cemeteries in the area soon”.

Nico and Aaron set out the candles together with members of the local Belgians Veterans’ Association. The candles will burn for 48 hours.

“In this way we are commemorating the many people who gave their lives both during the First and Second World Wars for the freedoms we enjoy today”.

The British military cemetery was designed by William Harrison Cowlishaw and is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Heestert was taken by the Germans at the beginning of the war and only liberated by British forces in October 1918. Almost all the graves are of soldiers who died between 21 and 25 October 1918.