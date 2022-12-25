Christmas at the Palace: what’s on the royal Christmas card?
On Christmas Eve Filip, King of Belgians, addressed the nation on the occasion of Christmas with a wish for peace in Europe and in our hearts. Christmas is a time for family reunions and this is no different at Laken Castle where every effort is made to bring the family together. The royal palace has released a new photograph of the Belgian royal family together that appears on this year’s royal Christmas card, though it’s not exactly clear when it was taken.
Getting the family together isn’t always easy, even when you are royal. Crown princess Elisabeth (21) is studying at Oxford in the UK. Prince Gabriel (19) is at the Royal Military Academy in Brussels. Only the two youngest royals still live at home: Prince Emmanuel (17) and Princess Eleonore (14).
The photo also shows the royal canine companions: Jeep on the left and Simba on the right.