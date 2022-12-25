Christmas Dive for human “Ice Bears” in Antwerp

For most people that would be too cold, but not for members of the Deurne Ice Bears insists chair Cor Janssens: “Last week it was colder and the water temperature dropped to 2.6°C. A week further on, thanks to the mild conditions, it’s a bit warmer. It’s a shame. We get a kick out of colder temperatures”.

Dozens of people turned up for the dive at midday. The organisation has 1,300 members despite not allowing any new members join this year due to the pandemic. Numbers will increase further next year though. Up to 400 people regularly turn up for the Sunday dip.

“Many members turn up on doctor’s orders because the cold water aids muscle recovery” explains Cor.

Next week on 1 January the Deurne Ice Bears will be staging their New Year’s Day Dive.