Christmas meal for the homeless, but not enough for everybody

Operatie Thermos (Operation Thermos) offers meals to homeless people every day of the week from 1 November till the end of April thanks to volunteers, the support of sponsors and co-operation from the local transport company MIVB.

The organisation first set to work in 1987 when scouts coming off the train at Brussels Central were touched by the plight of homeless people in the station. They offered them a thermos flask full of coffee as well as sandwiches and this they continued every evening. After a month they were astounded by the scale of the problem and launched a media appeal for volunteers. This is how Operatie Thermos originated.