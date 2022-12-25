Shot Dutchman dumped in central Antwerp

It was around 6AM this morning that Antwerp police received a report about a seriously injured individual on the Melkmarkt in the city. The victim is thought to have been dumped out of a vehicle with Dutch number plates. The shots were probably not fired at the scene.

A second Dutch national, aged 20, found together with the injured man has been led away for questioning. It’s unclear whether he is linked to the shooting. The Dutch vehicle that dumped the victim has been tracked down with help from Dutch police. It was found in Middelburg in the Netherlands and is being examined for forensic evidence. There is no trace of the driver.



Police hope to question the victim as soon as possible.

Last night another Dutch national had to be rescued from the waters of the Straatsburg Dock in the north of the city. Police cordoned off the area. The man ended up in the water outside the Ikon night club where police had to rescue him from the water. He was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

It's unclear whether the two incidents are linked.

