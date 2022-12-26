17-year-old girl suspected of slaying stepfather

She has been detained and will appear before a youth magistrate. The girl will probably be placed in a closed youth detention centre.

The stabbing happened at the family home where the victim lived with his partner and her four children.

“Accounts speak of an altercation between the man and his stepdaughter that resulted in a stabbing. The girl says that the man took the knife off her and then stabbed himself, but prosecutors note that this doesn’t correspond with the evidence compiled by the police physician” says Carol Vercarre of Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutors.

An examining magistrate and officials from the prosecutor’s office have visited the scene. Prosecutors are requesting the girl be detained at a closed youth detention centre.

The suspect’s mother and her 13-year-old sister have also been questioned. Her 15-year-old son, who witnessed the incident, still needs to be questioned. An older adult son wasn’t present at the time of the altercation.