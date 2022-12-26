Christmas babies galore across Flanders

Baby Liam is a Christmas baby. He’s the first Christmas baby at the AZ Rivierenland Hospital in Bornem (Antwerp) in three years and was followed by a second baby at the hospital later in the day.

Liam was born at 8AM. 663 babies were born at the hospital so far this year.

Christmas babies were born the length and breadth of Flanders yesterday: in Antwerp, Leuven, Ghent, Ostend, Kortrijk, Ieper and Waregem.

At the East Limburg hospital in Genk a first Christmas baby arrived at 4:30 AM. Girls are clearly early birds because a second girl was born only half an hour later. Two more babies of undisclosed gender were born at the hospital later in the day.