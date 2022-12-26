Payment plans for traffic fines a tremendous success

The application needs to be made via Just-on-web, the website of the federal justice ministry. The option is open to everybody. There is no need to justify your financial situation.

You can log onto Just-on-web using your eID, Itsme or with the number on the police charge sheet. When a first payment is registered the remaining payments will later be charged to your bank account.

People fined need to apply before the date when the fine is due and admit that they were at the wheel of the offending vehicle.

Members of the public will be kept abreast of payments via email. There is a helpline for people challenged by the system.

During the first week of operation nearly 500 people applied for a digital payment plan to pay their traffic fine. Justice minister Van Quickenborne (Flemish liberal) said: “Paying a fine is never fun, but at a time when families are facing rising energy bills a traffic fine is even more unwelcome. The justice department understands that some people may experience problems paying up. A payment plan was already available for penal fines. The system is now being expanded to traffic fines where sums are usually smaller”.