Universal artist Octave Landuyt at 100

Landuyt is seen as the last surviving multidisciplinary artist of his generation.

The exhibition “Panta rhei: Octave Landuyt 100” is currently running at De Mijlpaal Gallery in Heusden-Zolder (Limburg). It also includes works by artists who sought inspiration in his work including Camiel van Breedam, Hubert Minnebo, Koen Vanmechelen, Nedda El-Asmar, Lore Langendries. It runs till 12 February.