“Best preserved motte in the Low Countries” to be open to the public soon

The municipality of Erpe-Mere has now purchased the Kasteelberg estate after the last laird died at the beginning of the year. The estate covers an area of 1.5 hectares and is located near Erpe Church. It includes a residence in art nouveau style, a caretaker’s residence and a medieval motte. The municipality decided to purchase the estate given its historical value. Mayor Hugo De Waele explains: “The estate is first mentioned in documents dating from 1057. The castle of the Lords of Erpe used to stand on the motte that is the best preserved of its kind in the Low Countries”.

The motte stands 16 metres tall and has a circumference of 220 metres. There is a steep incline of some 45°. During the Middle Ages thornbushes grew on the motte as a defensive measure.

Sadly, the medieval castle is no more, but in 1904 an art-nouveau residence was built on the estate.

When the last resident died in January the municipality contacted the family.

“We were determined to ensure it didn’t end up in the hands of a property developer” says De Waele. “The house needs restauration and can then be used as a wedding venue. The caretaker’s residence could be turned into a pub or restaurant. The aim is to give the public at large access to the estate”.