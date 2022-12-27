Capacity crowd expected at Winterlicht in Bokrijk

Bokrijk provides a magical backdrop for Winterlicht (Winter Light) and numerous are those eager to attend. Some 10,000 visitors are expected tonight and the organisers have decided to halt online ticket sales as they expect a capacity crowd. The ticket office at the entrance is staying open for the time being as the organisers don’t want to disappoint people who are already underway and have travelled far. “However, we can’t promise room for everybody who hasn’t yet got a ticket!” says director Jan Nonneman.

38,000 season ticket holders don’t need a ticket. As a result, for once, the organisers are advising people against coming. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evening are still available online.

This year the festival includes fewer large displays and the organisers weren’t sure it would be a hit. “There are no fireworks, but we’ve noticed people love the small-scale displays with lights, theatre and choirs” says Nonneman. ”The event had to be axed due to the pandemic two years running, but you can tell people really are in the mood for it after such a long wait!”