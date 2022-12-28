All aboard the European Sleeper to Berlin!

The European Sleeper will make a first journey on 25 May 2023 from Berlin to Brussels departing at 22:56 you will arrive at Brussels Zuid/Midi at 9:27 the following day. There’s also a stop in Antwerp.

From Berlin the Sleeper will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays there is a service departing Brussels South at 19:22 and calling at Antwerp at 20:01. It arrives at 6:48 at Berlin Hauptbahnhof. There are stops in Roosendaal, Rotterdam, The Hague, Amsterdam, Amersfoort, Deventer, Bad Bentheim and Hannover.

The service will offer passengers seats as well as “couchettes”, where you can lie down. You can bring your bike along and, in some circumstances, also your pet.

There are plans to extend the service to Dresden and the Czech capital Prague in December 2023. In 2024 a daily service may be on the cards