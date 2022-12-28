Combination lateral flow test for RSV, flu and Covid available at chemists

The test produced by Fluorecare tests for the presence of antigens belonging to all three diseases in a similar way as the conventional corona test. The test has been available since August and is carried out in the same way as a lateral flow test for coronavirus. Only there are three test strips, one for each of the diseases. After a few minutes you will be able to read your result.

With increasing numbers of Covid patients, rising RSV infections among children and more and more cases of flu, the test can be useful if you have been invited to a celebration where vulnerable people are present. RSV, for instance, is well known among children but is also a threat to elderly people.

“If you suspect your child has RSV, don’t mess around with a rapid lateral flow test like this” says virologist Marc Van Ranst. “If it’s serious, head for your GP. If it’s not serious, you don’t need a test”.

“If the test is positive, there’s no need to head for a doctor’s surgery. You can count on having the disease” says Roel Van Giel of the Association of Flemish General Practitioners Domus Medica. “In practice we don’t do that many tests ourselves any more. There’s no difference to the treatment, if it’s flu, RSV or Covid. If you aren’t too ill, you need to stay home and take drugs to combat the symptoms e.g. a drug to lower your temperature. If you have serious symptoms, like breathing difficulties or continuing high temperature, or if you need a sick note for work, contact your GP”.

Roel Van Giel says “if you have symptoms don’t attend any parties”. Prof Van Ranst agrees saying that should be the case for anybody with a respiratory illness “whether you cough or sneeze”. “If you can’t avoid a contact, wear a face mask and ensure good ventilation, so you don’t infect other people”.

Prof Van Ranst points to the annual flu death toll of half a million people: “It may not seem high compared to Covid, but it’s still a lot of people. Once again, the same groups are at risk: the elderly and people with health vulnerabilities”.

The combination test is available for between 5 and 10 euros at chemists and some supermarkets.