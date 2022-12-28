Missing man found dead in Brussels nightclub cellar

The family of the man from Schaarbeek became concerned when their relative ddn’t turn up for a Christmas Eve celebration in Asse (Flemish Brabant). His sister-in-law said: “We first thought he was just late, but then his friends told us they hadn’t seen him or had any contact with him since Thursday. They had visited a nightspot on the Louisalaan but had lost contact around 2PM”.

The family contacted the police and initial attempts to track down the man yielded few results. On Tuesday evening it suddenly emerged that the man’s body had been discovered in the cellar of the same night club where he had been lying for five days without anybody noticing.

The investigation suggests the victim suffered an unfortunate fall on stairs and ended up in the cellar that isn’t used by staff. The man is thought to have died as he fell.

The family are grief-stricken but have been eager to thank everybody who helped in the search, a relative told VRT.