Over a hundred Ryanair flights at Charleroi probably cancelled next weekend

For two weeks in a row Ryanair cabin crews based in Belgium are taking industrial action: from Friday 30 December till Sunday 1 January and also during the weekend of 7 and 8 January. The unions accuse the carrier of bad faith and failing to pay Belgian minimum wages.

Charleroi Airport CEO Philippe Verdonck is still waiting for a new communication from Ryanair HQ in Dublin but it’s expected that all 15 Ryanair aircraft based at Charleroi Airport and operated by Belgian cabin crews won’t leave the tarmac. Flights starting abroad should be able to go ahead.

The flights probably affected include destinations like Dublin, Tenerife, Malaga, Lisbon and Marrakesh.

Ryanair flights scheduled from Brussels Airport shouldn’t be affected. No Ryanair aircraft are currently based at the airport and it’s unclear whether any will return next spring as the busier holiday season resumes.