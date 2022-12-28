Slanging match between Bruges and Kortrijk over European Capital plans

Rivalry is particularly intense in West Flanders where Ostend, Bruges and Kortrijk all hope to land the title and it’s especially between the cities of Bruges and Kortrijk that the fight is threatening to turn nasty.

Becoming European Capital unlocks a wealth of subsidies with which to organise concerts, exhibitions and performances that appeal to a European audience. Bruges served as European Capital of Culture in 2002 and knows the benefits this brings. The Bruges concert hall was built on that occasion and Bruges Mayor De fauw says this time round investment won’t have to go on infrastructure.

In Kortrijk they are a little peeved by Bruges’ late intervention in the race. “We’ve been preparing our candidacy for four years now” says Kortrijk alderman Axel Ronse. He believes West Flanders is an “attractive and dynamic region” and fears energy will now be sapped “by fragmentation”.

Mr Ronse speaks of turning Kortrijk’s candidacy into a West Flemish story, but this appeal has clearly fallen on deaf ears in the provincial capital. Bruges Mayor De fauw notes Kortrijk suggested its city bid could become a West Flemish bid a year and a half ago, but since then nothing has been heard of a West Flemish dimension. He also rejects criticism of the fact that Bruges has already been Cultural Capital, referring to the track record of Luxembourg City as an argument, but conveniently forgets there aren’t too many towns and cities in the Grand Duchy. Will tourist hotspot Bruges manage to land the title for a second go, or will the judges acknowledge the preparatory work that has been undertaken in Kortrijk? If the title does end up in West Flanders, it’s even quite conceivable a third contender could get away with the bone!