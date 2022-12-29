Dutch suspects no longer extradited to Belgium because of "a risk of inhumane treatment"

A couple of weeks ago, Belgium had asked for the extradition of a suspect in a drugs case. But an Amsterdam court refused, referring to an open letter signed by dozens of Belgian prison directors, who complain about overpopulation. Overcrowded prisons are said to trigger extra tensions between inmates and more violence.

A recent report by the European Council talks about a staff shortage and bad living conditions. Because of the staff shortages, inmates have to stay in their cell for 23 hours as there is hardly room for extra activities. The reports also highlights dirty toilets and worn-out buildings.

Two other requests for extradition have also been put on hold, the Dutch daily AD reports. The judge argues that there is a chance of "inhumane or humiliating treatment". An extradition is normally a formality. Suspects only have one way to avoid it, i.e. claiming inhumane conditions.