Jumper from the Antwerp fashion house Essentiel sells like hot cakes thanks to Netflix series "Emily in Paris"

The series is about a business woman (Emily, played by Lilly Collins) who moves from Chicago to Paris. Fashion plays a key role in the series. Emily is wearing different pieces of clothing made by Essentiel in the new season. The jumper from the first episode soon became a sell-out, Essentiel so-founder Inge Onsea told the Antwerp regional television station ATV and the VRT's regional radio station Radio 2 Antwerpen.

"After the first episode, we got requests from Asia and America for the jumper. We had ordered about 300 at first, but they were sold out immediately. We put another 250 online later on, which were gone in about one hour", says Inge Onsea. "There are 9 of our garments to be seen in the third season. We are very proud."