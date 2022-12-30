3-day Ryanair strike kicks off at Charleroi "Brussels South" Airport: 30 percent of flights cancelled
A three-day strike by Ryanair cabin crew living in Belgium has started at Charleroi Airport, also dubbed "Brussels South". The strike had been announced, and most passengers had taken their precautions. About 30 percent of the flights were cancelled.
Staff hope that a solution can be found for the long-term conflict on wage and working conditions. They argue that Ryanair is not respecting the Belgian labour legislation. About 100 staff members took part in the strike, asking for more respect during an action in the departure hall.
"At one moment or another, Ryanair will have to come to the table with a proposal that is acceptable. I hope they will start to realise that, the sooner the better", one person taking part in the strike said. "Things cannot go on like this. This is not good for the staff, for the company, or for the passengers." They add they have the support of most passengers.
The industrial action had been announced. There was no chaos at the airport: passengers whose flight had been cancelled, had been notified.
Many flights could still go ahead as foreign staff is not taking part in the strike. It is estimated that 48 departing or incoming flights were scrapped today, about a third of the total number of scheduled flights. A total of about 130 flights may be cancelled over the three days as a whole, it is estimated.
The disruption will continue for the next two days, and will be continued the weekend after the coming weekend.
