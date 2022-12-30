3-day Ryanair strike kicks off at Charleroi "Brussels South" Airport: 30 percent of flights cancelled

"At one moment or another, Ryanair will have to come to the table with a proposal that is acceptable. I hope they will start to realise that, the sooner the better", one person taking part in the strike said. "Things cannot go on like this. This is not good for the staff, for the company, or for the passengers." They add they have the support of most passengers.

The industrial action had been announced. There was no chaos at the airport: passengers whose flight had been cancelled, had been notified.

Many flights could still go ahead as foreign staff is not taking part in the strike. It is estimated that 48 departing or incoming flights were scrapped today, about a third of the total number of scheduled flights. A total of about 130 flights may be cancelled over the three days as a whole, it is estimated.

The disruption will continue for the next two days, and will be continued the weekend after the coming weekend.