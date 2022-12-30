Experts say "Chinese corona wave should not pose a problem" but Health Minister remains cautious: "Focus on search for new variant"
While many Chinese citizens are battling covid and while China is allowing international travel again on 8 January, this should not be a real problem for the Belgian population, experts say. However, some politicians - like the Mayor of the city of Bruges - want extra measures for Chinese tourists. In the meantime, it is also important to see how the Belgians will behave, says Frank Vandenbroucke.
As Chinese tourists will be returning to Belgium soon, and considering the enormous peak in corona figures in China, will this pose a problem for the Belgian health system? Virologist Steven Van Gucht underlines that it is the omikron variant dominating in China, a variant we should be able to resist considering the booster jab(s) many people have taken, and the fact that many have built natural antibodies after an earlier infection. He adds that many Chinese do not have this natural defense system, and that Chinese vaccines are not performing as well as ours.
Mr Van Gucht sees no reason for special covid measures for Chinese tourists, contrary to other people including Bruges Mayor Dirk De fauw who is pressing for travel restrictions, suggesting vaccination cards. However, Steven Van Gucht warns that is equally important to keep an eye on the viruses circulating in Belgium at present, such as the flu, RSV and covid: "It is important to wash your hands regularly, to stay at home when you are feeling ill and to follow other basic measures," he says ahead of New Year's Eve.
It is equally important to see how 11 million Belgians will behave
The Belgian Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke is of the same opinion: "We are not talking about a new variant in China. It is equally important what 11 million Belgians will do", he says about the Chinese "threat".
He does not advocate strong restrictions for Chinese - a decision which could be taken by the EU, if something would be imposed - but he remains cautious, adding that we need to stay on the alert for possible new variants. "This is why I will ask the health experts of the Risk Management Group to come together on Monday to see if it is necessary to strengthen the search for possible new variants." This may mean that Chinese visitors testing positive in Belgium, could be monitored more closely.