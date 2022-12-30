Experts say "Chinese corona wave should not pose a problem" but Health Minister remains cautious: "Focus on search for new variant"

As Chinese tourists will be returning to Belgium soon, and considering the enormous peak in corona figures in China, will this pose a problem for the Belgian health system? Virologist Steven Van Gucht underlines that it is the omikron variant dominating in China, a variant we should be able to resist considering the booster jab(s) many people have taken, and the fact that many have built natural antibodies after an earlier infection. He adds that many Chinese do not have this natural defense system, and that Chinese vaccines are not performing as well as ours.

Mr Van Gucht sees no reason for special covid measures for Chinese tourists, contrary to other people including Bruges Mayor Dirk De fauw who is pressing for travel restrictions, suggesting vaccination cards. However, Steven Van Gucht warns that is equally important to keep an eye on the viruses circulating in Belgium at present, such as the flu, RSV and covid: "It is important to wash your hands regularly, to stay at home when you are feeling ill and to follow other basic measures," he says ahead of New Year's Eve.