Football great Pele and his Belgian adventure(s) (includes footage)

Pele spent most of his career at the Brazilian club of Santos. He never played for a European team. However, Santos travelled to the European continent to play gala matches. This happened various times in the fifties and sixties, in order to raise extra funds for the club. Local fans in Europe were looking forward to catch at least a glimpse of the football legend Pele at that time, simply because there were not so many occasions.

In 1959, Santos stage their first European tour. 18-year-old Pele played in each of the 22 matches scheduled in just 44 days' time. "It was not normal. There was no time to rest. It was moving from stadium to stadium", Pele later said about that period.