Record number of Flemish care homes "blacklisted"

Extra monitoring including extra checks is being installed when care homes are not meeting the official demands, failing to wipe out the shortcomings in the short term. They are only removed from the "black list" after having introduced sufficient structural improvements. However, if a nursing home fails to make the necessary improvements in the longer run, it will have to close.

Most problems are caused by a lack of staff, says the Flemish health monitoring agency 'Agentschap Zorg en Gezondheid'. Six of the 25 nursing homes are about to lose their recognition, adds the agency. Among them is Antwerp's Park Lane, the most expensive resting home in Flanders.

"Politicians need to do more to get people to work in the nursing home sector", experts say. One obvious measure is better working conditions and higher wages. Duty rosters are often not stable enough, which deters candidates. At the same time, more chances should be given to people aiming to work half-time or part-time, and not all the profiles should be nurses, they add.

Check the complete list here: