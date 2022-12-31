Man in a life-threatening condition after being hit by a tram in Antwerp

At around 10:20am on Saturday a pedestrian was hit by a tram on the Italiëlei in Antwerp City Centre. The accident happened at the junction of the Italiëlei with the Vondelstraat. How exactly the accident was able to occur is still unclear.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition. The accident caused severe disruption to traffic in the area. The tram driver is in shock and is receiving counselling from the Victim Support Team.