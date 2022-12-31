Partner detained after woman is stabbed at her home in Wetteren

The incident happened at around 7:45pm on Friday at a house on the Molenstraatje in Wetteren. The police received an emergency call that was made by the couple’s 15-year-old daughter. Once at the scene the police found a 38-year-old woman with several knife-wounds. The woman was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The woman’s partner, a 44-year-old Lithuanian national was detained and has since been questioned. He will appear before an Examining Magastrate this weekend. The Judicial Authorities are refraining from any further comment concerning the incident at this stage.